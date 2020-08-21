Chamber seeks nomination for annual recognitions

|Click List to View Previous Recipients
If so, here’s your opportunity to recognize them.
Crittenden County Chamber of Commerce has issued its call for nominations for the group’s annual awards which include Unsung Hero, Community Pride, Customer Service and Volunteer of the Year.
The group is also seeking suggestions for its Person of the Year honor.
Amy Collins, executive director of the civic organization, says the Person of the Year is the most coveted award the Chamber doles out annually. Its aim is to recognize a person whose outstanding leadership and community service over a period of time has made a positive and lasting impact on the area and its citizens.
- The Community Pride Award targets businesses or groups who have demonstrated pride in their community through improvements made to their own establishment or improvements to a public facility.
- The Chamber’s Unsung Hero honors an individual who has made a difference in the community but has neither sought nor received public recognition. This award goes to a person who often works behind the scenes to improve the quality of life for others.
- Volunteer of the Year is a tribute to an individual or individuals who performs community service on their own time without compensation.
- The Customer Service Award identifies a individual who goes above and beyond normal demands of his or her job to provide extraordinary customer service.
Nominations may be submitted via email to chamber@marionkentucky.us or provided in writing at the Chamber office at the Marion Welcome Center at Marion Commons. You may also call Collins at 270-969-8618.
Deadline for nominations is Friday, Aug. 28. Selections will be made by Chamber directors and will be presented during the group’s annual Pumkin Festival on Sept. 26 in downtown area. Typically, the awards are presented during the group’s annual meeting in the spring. However, that event was cancelled due to COVID-19.