Governor calls for schools to hold off until Sept. 28

On another front, the governor said bars can reopen.
Crittenden County schools are set to return on Aug. 25 and it was immediately unclear how the governor's recommendation will affect the current plans here. The governor made it clear that the Sept. 28 recommendation was not an order.
"Regarding today's comments by Gov. Beshear, recommending a delay in in-person learning until Sept. 28, Crittenden County Schools is currently exploring all options and will share information with you as soon as we have had time to work out details in our district," Crittenden County School District tweeted Monday evening.
According to a recent poll conducted by the school district, about 75 percent of Crittenden County parents say they want their students back in school. The other 25 percent were set for remote learning from home when school reconvenes.
The Kentucky Department of Education said last week that 109 school districts across the state indicated in a recent survey they were planning to reopen with a "blended" model in which students can enroll in either in-person or virtual instruction for the first semester or trimester. Crittenden was one of those.