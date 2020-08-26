YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Injury accident on Ky. 365 north of Marion
First responders were dispatched at about 1:15pm today to the scene of a single-vehicle injury accident on Ky. 365 north of Long Branch Road.
The vehicle had reportedly rolled over into a creek.
EMS, rescue squad and law enforcement were sent to the scene along with first responders from Mattoon Fire Department.
Motorists should temporarily avoid the area.
