Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Injury accident on Ky. 365 north of Marion

First responders were dispatched at about 1:15pm today to the scene of a single-vehicle injury accident on Ky. 365 north of Long Branch Road.

The vehicle had reportedly rolled over into a creek. 

EMS, rescue squad and law enforcement were sent to the scene along with first responders from Mattoon Fire Department. 

Motorists should temporarily avoid the area. 
