Injury accident on Ky. 365 north of Marion

New positive cases announced today UPDATED Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom has announced today that the county has four new diagnosed cases of COVID-19. This br...

Kentuckians can request mail-in ballot now Now open is Kentucky's online portal to request a mail-in ballot for the November primary election. Go to GoVoteKy.com and get ready to ...

Confirmed COVID cases jump in past 6 days Crittenden County has today confirmed six new cases of COVID-19, which makes 11 cases over the past six days and 45 since the pandemic began...

Expect traffic restrictions this week on Ledbetter bridge A contractor for the Jackson Purchase Energy Cooperative plans a daytime eastbound work zone lane restriction on the U.S. 60 Tennessee River...