Join Our Virtual Tour of Marion Kentucky's History

MARION MAIN STREET, INC.
CrittendenPress HistoryVignettes
A collaborative project between The Crittenden Press, Marion Main Street, Inc., and the Crittenden County Historical Society is bringing history to life with virtual tours of some of Marion’s most unique and significant landmarks. See these short history vignettes on YouTube.
Built in the American Four Corners style shortly following the end of the Civil War, this was a grand home erected by the J.H. Hillyard family, which owned a drug store in town.
A highly-dignified home for its time, this structure is less than a block from today’s court square.
Clement Nunn was one of the home’s occupants. He was a Kentucky state senator and appellate judge. Nunn married in 1894 Lemah Barnes, the daughter of the home’s owner. The couple later lived there themselves. The Nunns travelled extensively and brought back fine decorations for the home. They also modernized it with indoor plumbing and electricity in the early 20th century.
Today, the former home at 217 West Bellville Street has been renovated and serves as a law office.
Regular online releases of virtual history tours around downtown Marion will continue through the early fall. Narrated by a handful of local personalities including longtime civic leader Susan Alexander, local historian Brenda Underdown, local entertainer Brennan Cruce and newspaper editor Chris Evans, these video vignettes are highlighting and preserving the community’s rich local history.
The project is being funded by Marion Main Street, Inc., which recently dissolved as a non-profit corporation. As its final gesture to the community, Main Street pledged the last of its resources to producing short historical videos chronicling landmarks in the community. These videos are archived on YouTube with links from various community website. Watch for them to go public this summer and fall at The Press Online, Crittenden Press YouTube Channel and MarionKentucky.org.