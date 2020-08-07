Livingston sees about 15% opt for online school

Superintendent Victor Zimmerman said parents have the option of sending students to school or to learn from home through “home study,” as the district is calling it. Those who choose to attend classes will do so two days a week.
“We are going to start with a hybrid schedule with juniors and seniors going Tuesday and Thursdays and freshmen and sophomores going Wednesday and Friday,” he said, noting Mondays will be home-study days. Younger students will attend school the same days as their high school siblings, and younger, single-child families will be notified of their schedule over the coming days.
“We made calls to all parents to figure out how many wanted to stay home and how many welcomed an alternating A/B schedule,” Zimmerman said.
He said the non-traditional schedule will be in place for at least the first nine weeks of school, which begins Aug. 12.
“Toward the end of the nine-week period, we will see how it is going and see what the recommendations are of the health department and government,” he said. “I would love for us to go back in person but that will be completely depending on the virus.”
As will be the case at most schools, masks will be required where social distancing is not possible, and lunch will be sent home with students for the days they are not in school.
Zimmerman said the district is finalizing many of their procedures relating to temperature checks, protocol for positive COVID-19 cases and will disseminate that information to parents in the coming days.