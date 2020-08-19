YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Nesbitt's buying gold and silver
Nesbitt's Pawn Shop in Marion is buying gold and silver! Prices are high, so don't wait. Sell today.
Stop by Nesbitt's on Sturgis Road for a free estimate.
The pawn shop is buying necklaces, rings and bracelets including unwanted or damaged jewelry.
The business also has more than 100 new and pre-owned guns in stock!
