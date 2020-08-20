New positive cases announced today

Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom has announced today that the county has four new diagnosed cases of COVID-19.
This brings to 38 the total number of known cases here since March, an average of six per month. All individuals are either recovering or have recovered, except for one 59-year-old female who died in March.
The new cases are a 54-year-old male, a 45-year-old female, a 68-year-old male and a 45-year-old female. All are self-isolating at home. Two of the individuals reside at the same address.