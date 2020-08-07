School district looking for encouraging videos

Tiffany Blazina, the school district’s public relations expert, says students have gone through a very traumatic experience by missing weeks of school in the spring and not getting to have other school-related events. Also, she says students and families may be anxious about going back to school whetherin person or virtually with online learning.
“We are asking our businesses to send some encouraging words so our students know how much community support they have during this time,” Blazina said.
The videos can made with a smartphone and texted to 270-969-0773 or emailed to tiffany.blazina@Crittenden.kyschools.us.
Once received, the school will post videos on its social media platforms and Blazina encourages the producers to post them on their business or personal social media sites, too.