Schools closed Monday

Crittenden County Schools will not be in session to start the school week. The following is a message released today by the school district.
Crittenden County Schools will cancel all classes on Monday, Aug. 31. The announcement comes in response to the Pennyrile District Health Department’s report of two Covid-19 positive cases at Crittenden County High School to the school district on Sunday.
Superintendent Vince Clark said all schools in the district will be closed in order to allow for deep cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting, and for contact tracing to be completed. Only administrative teams and custodial teams at each school should report to their respective buildings to work.
The closure simply will be a non-school day. In-person students will not be participating in remote learning. Virtual students have the option to continue their online assignments if they choose. Senior Academy students should report to their Madisonville campus as usual. Finally, all after-school practices are canceled.
Clark said the district intends to resume school for all students, both in-person and virtual, on Tuesday, Sept. 1.