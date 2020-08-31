Schools will be back in session Tuesday

Crittenden County Schools will be back in session tomorrow, Tuesday, Sept. 1.
The school announced this afternoon that work had done its due diligence to get the buildings clean and ready for students to return.
"Our custodial teams thoroughly deep cleaned and sanitized all buildings today in preparation for our Rockets' return. Please continue healthy at home/healthy at school practices to keep everyone safe, including hand washing, wearing your mask when moving, and social distancing," the school district's announcement said.