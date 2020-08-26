Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Two more COVID-19 cases announced today

A spike in novel coronavirus cases continues in Crittenden County. Local officials say many of them can be traced back to a church congregation, which has not been publicly identified. 

Today, the county received notice of two more confirmed cases, bringing its weekly total to 13. That is by far the most in a week’s time since records began being kept in March.

The latest two COVID-19 cases are a 39-year-old male and a 33-year-old female. Both are self-isolating at home. These are the 46th and 47th cases reported since pandemic conditions began in the spring. 

Despite a recent rise in cases, only one person has reportedly become sick enough to be hospitalized, and he was recently released from in-patient care.

