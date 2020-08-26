Two more COVID-19 cases announced today

Today, the county received notice of two more confirmed cases, bringing its weekly total to 13. That is by far the most in a week’s time since records began being kept in March.
The latest two COVID-19 cases are a 39-year-old male and a 33-year-old female. Both are self-isolating at home. These are the 46th and 47th cases reported since pandemic conditions began in the spring.
Despite a recent rise in cases, only one person has reportedly become sick enough to be hospitalized, and he was recently released from in-patient care.