UK golfer Brown, 20, dies of cancer

Brown was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, in his leg last August.
He was this spring named UK's Male Freshman Athlete of the Year. As a UK golfer, he was an All-Southeastern Conference Freshman Team selection in 2019 after producing a 72.42 stroke average over eight events. He made seven starts for the Wildcats, including the Southeastern Championship and the NCAA Athens Regional.
Brown was a standout golfer at Lyon County High School before playing in college. He was the KHSAA State Champion in 2016.
He has a number of extended family members who live in Crittenden County.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Lakeland Funeral Home in Eddyville where visitation is Friday. The funeral is Saturday on the lawn of Eddyville First Baptist Church.