What you need to know: 2020 General Election

Manhunt underway in Crittenden near WMA Update: A suspect was apprehended and questioned by authorities on on Ky. 365, but Sheriff Wayne Agent said it turned out to be the wrong ...

Kentuckians can request mail-in ballot now Now open is Kentucky's online portal to request a mail-in ballot for the November primary election. Go to GoVoteKy.com and get ready to ...

Confirmed COVID cases jump in past 6 days Crittenden County has today confirmed six new cases of COVID-19, which makes 11 cases over the past six days and 45 since the pandemic began...

Two more COVID-19 cases announced today updated 4:40pm 8/27/20 A spike in novel coronavirus cases continues in Crittenden County. Multiple cases, according to the contact tracing i...