What you need to know: 2020 General Election

Important Voting Dates
- Oct. 5: Last day to register to vote for the Nov. 3 election.
- Oct. 9: Online portal to request mail-in ballot closes at 10:59 p.m. Mail-in ballots cannot be requested after that date.
- Oct. 13: In-person voting on the absentee machine inside the county clerk’s office begins and continues weekdays during regular business hours.
- Oct. 17, 24 and 31: In-person Saturday voting offered. Times and location to be announced.
- Nov. 2: Last day to vote on the absentee machine inside the clerk’s office, ending at 4 p.m.
- Nov. 3: Election Day, in-person polls will be open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked or deposited inside the secure voting dropbox by 6 p.m.
- Nov. 6: Last day a postmarked ballot delivered by the post office can be accepted.