Average KY Yield Projected at 191 bushels an acre

Rocket Football Online Live tonight from Princeton Watch Live Tonight's Rocket football game at Caldwell County is being LIVE streamed by WPKY in Princeton. Here are links that will get y...

Board of Ed holds special meeting Tuesday Crittenden County Board of Education will have a special called meeting at 1pm on Tuesday, Sept. 8 to discuss options for transporting stude...

Fans, Tickets, Transportation, Football and COVID-19 Click Image to Listen General admission tickets will be rare for high school football games this fall. On Labor Day, we caught up with Rocke...

No general admission tickets for Friday football Crittenden County received 120 tickets for Friday's football game at Caldwell County. All of those tickets have been distributed to pare...