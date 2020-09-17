Byford, longtime clerk, announces early retirement

The county will begin an immediate search for a temporary replacement that will serve until the next election.
Byford has been the county clerk for 21 years. She has worked in the clerk’s office for 38 years. Her husband, Danny Byford, preceded her as county clerk.
Byford, 63, in an emotional statement to the fiscal court Thursday morning, told local leaders that health issues were largely the reason for her choosing to retire early. Her term ends in two years.
The county will begin taking applications for the position. Judge-Executive Perry Newcom said a committee will be appointed to review applicants. "All interested and qualified parties should submit a letter of application along with a resume to the Crittenden County Fiscal Court at 107 S. Main St., Ste. 208, Marion, KY 42064 or email to brittany.mardis@crittendencountyky.org. no later than 4:30pm on Thursday, Sept. 24. According to state law, the county judge-executive is responsible for making the appointment to fill the unexpired term of the clerk.
County leaders and residents appointed to the search committee are Judge Newcom, County Attorney Rebecca Johnson, Byford, Magistrate Todd Perryman, Sheriff Wayne Agent, PVA Ronnie Heady, local attorney Wes Hunt and local resident Shawn Stinnett.
The clerk's salary is set by state law. Starting salary for a new clerk is $77,624.97 plus benefits.