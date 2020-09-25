COVID case is fifth in past week

It is the 60th case reported in September.
While almost half of the county's entire number of coronavirus cases have come in the past month, the rate has slowed remarkably in the past week or so. Today's case is the fifth in the past seven days.
The individual is an 82-year-old male who is recovering at home. This is the third person over the age of 80 to have been diagnosed in Crittenden County. Coming soon in the full edition of The Crittenden Press is a complete analysis of all cases reported in the county since spring.