District reiterates Healthy at School plan

Crittenden County School District issued a statement this afternoon in response to new guidelines set forth earlier this week by the Kentucky Department of Health that would have drastically changed the on-campus masking policy for students.
Superintendent Vince Clark said the district's Healthy At School plan is working, and said changing it at this point would create disruptions to a successful process.
The school district's policy of "masking while moving" and when social distancing isn't possible will remain in effect.