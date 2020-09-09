Fall scholastic sports ticket sales

|BUY NOW
Crittenden County High School today issued the following statement about online ticket sales for fall scholastic sports events.
All ticket sales will be online due to the pandemic.
We are excited to announce our electronic ticketing system for home sporting events for the 2020-21 school year. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all tickets must be purchased electronically and in advance by visiting www.ticketleap.com.
CLICK HERE TO GO STRAIGHT TO ROCKET SPORTS SECTION
Once on the site, click the "Looking To Buy Tickets" link. From there, you will key in "Crittenden County," and a link of games with tickets available to purchase will be listed. Simply click on the link of the game you wish to attend. All volleyball, soccer, JV football, and middle school football games are now posted.
Varsity football games will go on sale at 3 p.m., each Wednesday prior to the Friday night games. (Please remember that there is a limited number of tickets for each event, as priority has been given to players/participants' families, in addition to tickets reserved for opponents' families. Also, there is a two ticket limit per electronic transaction.)
All attendees of games must wear a mask the entire duration of the contest and will be temperature checked prior to entrance. Please do not attend if you are experiencing symptoms. Families must social distance from other individuals or families while in attendance.
Pre-packaged concessions will be sold, but fans are asked to social distance and remain masked when waiting in line and to promptly return to their seats after visiting restrooms or concession stands. Additionally, there will be no re-entry.Thanks for helping us create a healthy and safe environment for our Rockets to play!