I-24 exit will be closed until

Both eastbound ramps at the Ky. 139 exit will be closed for about 60 days to allow reconstruction of the ramps. During this extended ramp closure there will be no eastbound access to or from I-24 at the Ky. 139 at Exit 56.
Depending on their final destination, eastbound motorists will use either the Ky. 239 Eddyville-Princeton Exit 45 interchange or the U.S. 68 Cadiz-Hopkinsville Exit 65 Interchange as alternate eastbound entry and exit points. The eastbound ramps at Ky. 139 Exit are expected to reopen to traffic around Nov. 6.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is providing advance notice of this planned closure to allowcommuters and businesses to plan ahead. The westbound entry and exit ramps at the Ky. 139 Exit 56 Interchange will remain open to normal traffic flow.
This ramp work is part of the reconstruction of the eastbound lanes along the extended work zone from the 52 to 65 mile marker on I-24. This extended work zone through parts of Lyon, Caldwell and Trigg counties includes two-way traffic running on the westbound lanes with a centerline barrier wall and a strictly-enforced 55 mph speed limit. More than 22,000 vehicles travel this section of I-24 in an average day.
Hall Contracting of Kentucky is the prime contractor on this $28,090,000 highway improvement project. The project includes major rehabilitation work along the eastbound lanes of I-24 from the 52 to 65-mile marker.
Once reconstruction of the eastbound driving surface is complete, additional concrete pavement repairs are planned along westbound lanes. The target completion date for all work is May 15.