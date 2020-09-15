One new COVID death; 2 new cases here

From March through July, Crittenden County had just 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There have now been 28 new cases reported in the past week, giving Crittenden the highest county incidence rate in Kentucky over the past 7 seven days.
The county has now seen 118 confirmed cases since the pandemic began in the spring, and three deaths associated with COVID-19. The latest death was a 75-year-old male whose death was reported today. No other information was immediately available.
Since early August, the number of cases here has ballooned at a rate that has alarmed health officials and is also prompting sports events to be moved or canceled, schools to be close periodically and other traditional events to be postponed or canceled.
Here are the past week’s confirmed cases of novel-coronavirus:
- 53-year-old female isolated at home
- 37-year-old female isolated at home