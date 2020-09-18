Rescue Squad sending donation letters, cancels photos

|Click Image to Enlarge
The Crittenden County Rescue Squad is foregoing its family portrait fundraiser this year due to concerns over COVID-19. Instead, the volunteer agency will be mailing letters requesting donations from local citizens.
The rescue squad relies on donations to operate and officials remind Crittenden Countians that the rescue squad does not receive money from county fire dues. No one will make door-to-door solicitations for donations for the rescue squad, nor will anyone phone you. Instead, letters and self-addressed envelopes are being mailed requesting donations.