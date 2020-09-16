Rockets game at Paintsville is off, but ...

The decision was dictated by an uptick in COVID-19 cases here. The game originally to be played in Marion, but Paintsville balked at that earlier in the week as cases of coronavirus jumped in Crittenden County. So, the game was then rescheduled for Saturday at Paintsville.
It was cancelled shortly after noon time on Wednesday, sending the Rockets looking for a game closer to home.
As of right now, Crittenden County will play football Friday night at Union County. The Braves were supposed to host Caldwell County this week, but because of the high number of cases in Union County, that game was put on hold. Crittenden was scheduled to play Union County at Marion next week, Sept. 25. With that Friday night date aborted, CCHS will turn its attention to finding another game for Sept. 25.
Both Union and Crittenden counties are listed as "red counties" or COVID hotspots in Kentucky, according to Kentucky's COIVD incidence map VIEW HERE.
Stay tuned for details. This whole situation still seems fairly fluid.