Seven new cases, including a 3-year-old

The county is currently considered to be a COVID hotspot in Kentucky.
The spike in locally positive cases is starting to greatly affect the community's work to get back to normal after the spring and summer shutdowns. Deer Creek Church announced this week it was closing for a couple of Sundays after reporting a positive case in its congregation and there's some indication that the high school football game scheduled for here Friday night could be derailed. Contract tracing is also affecting other facets of life, as both young and old are facing mandated quarantines.
Here are the latest details on the cases announced today:
- 3 year old female isolated at home
- 43 year old male isolated at home
- 53 year old male isolated at home
- 72 year old male isolated at home
- 52 year old female isolated at home
- 54 year old female isolated at home
- 33 year old male isolated at home