COVID UPDATE: Message from School Supt. Vince Clark I would like to take this time to thank everyone who has contributed to our Back2School Plan. We continue to evolve our actions and reaction...

Former school board chairperson dies Former Crittenden County Board of Education chairperson Phyllis Orr, 71, of Marion died Sunday at Salem Springlake Health and Rehabilitation...

COVID case is fifth in past week Crittenden County has confirmed another COVID-19 case. This diagnosis, announced this morning, is No. 125 in this county since the pandemic ...

Two new cases of COVID-19 announced Crittenden County has two new confirmed cases of COVID-19. These mark cases number 126 and 127 in the county since March. The county has re...