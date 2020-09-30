Two new cases of COVID-19 announced

The county has reported three new cases in the past seven days.
The two new cares are both male, and they are ages 49 and 35. Both are at home.
In an unrelated matter, Marion Baptist Church has announced that it will be halting Sunday service and other programs for one week. Pastor Aaron Brown announced on social media this afternoon that the church is "postponing all in person services until October 11."
"A contact of a positive case has been in our building. This was a contact, not an active positive case. Out of Love and an abundance of caution we are worshiping online this Sunday at 11. See you then," said a message on Facebook accompanying the pastor's videotaped announcement.