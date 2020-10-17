Bale Trail seeks non-perishables, offers giveaway

Maps for the Crittenden County Bale Trail are available behind the Crittenden County Extension Service at 1534 US Hwy 60 E.
There are 21 entries for this fun family activity.
There is no cost to participate in the Bale Trail; however, people are encouraged to make donations of non-perishable food to be given to the Crittenden County Food Bank.
For added fun, there are letters of the alphabet at each bale. Write that letter down on your map next to each address. Unscramble the letters, write your name and phone number on the paper and turn it back into the Extension Office by Nov. 9 to be entered in a drawing for a family fun basket.
Participants of the bale trail can also post their pictures on social media with the hashtag #crittendenbaletrail.