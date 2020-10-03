Classic car brings back fond memories

|David Hall and old buddies Don Teer and Gary Cruce
admire Hall's 1966 Nova Super Sport during the Pumpkin
Festival Car Show on Saturday, Sept. 26 in Marion.
Marion native David Hall began hungering for a particular car about 50 years ago. The Nova Super Sport belonged to a neighbor, but Hall was just a young lad not old enough to drive.
Still, he knew the hankering was strong and a few years later he fulfilled the promise he made to himself.
The vehicle went through a handful of owners from 1966 when it rolled off the assembly line and in 1974 Hall purchased it and hasn’t turned loose.
On Saturday, he drove over from Hopkins County to be part of the Pumpkin Festival Car Show and share his prize vehicle with some old buddies. Gary Cruce and Don Teer of Marion were among those who remembered cruising Marion in the Nova.
“We used to get out on weekends and ride around with him. It still has the 8-track player and same tactometer,” said Cruce.
In fact, the car is almost perfectly in tact. Only a couple of seats and the floorboard have been refurbished. Otherwise, it’s the original four-on-the-floor rig Hall fell in love with back in the late 1960s.
