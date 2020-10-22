County's COVID incidence average falling

|Go to Map at kycovid19.ky.gov
Crittenden County should drop out of the so-called Red Zone on the state's color-coded COVID-19 map after a relatively low number of new cases reported here this week.
On Thursday, Crittenden had one new diagnosis of the disease, bringing its seven-day incidence rate to 21.07. Although the state's map was today still showing Crittenden in Red, or in the critical stage, it's likely due to data lag.
The county has had 13 cases reported in the seven-day period from Friday, Oct. 16 to Thursday, Oct. 22. The formula the state uses is based on cases for every 100,000 people.
Today's latest case was a 46-year-old female who is recovering at home. One local person remains hospitalized, and three have died from complications of the disease since the pandemic began last spring.