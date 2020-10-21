COVID cases spiking statewide, here

Beshear announced Tuesday evening that he is prepared to turn hotels and state parks into hospital beds if necessary as cases of the coronavirus are showing a troubling trend.
Over the past seven days, Crittenden County has reported 28 confirmed cases of the disease. Almost everyone is recovering at home, but there is one person hospitalized. Seven new cases were reported yesterday.
