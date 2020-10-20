Drugs, weapons found on parole visit

Crittenden County Sheriff's Department recovered drugs, weapons and other paraphernalia Monday while working with Kentucky Department of Probation and Parole authorities.
Officers went the home of Steven Stallion, 64, of Marion where they found a cache of pot and methamphetamine.
Stallion was arrested on a parole violation plus felony charges of first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and misdemeanor charges of trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was being held in the Crittenden County Detention Center.