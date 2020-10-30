.

.

Friday, October 30, 2020

Feeling sick? No problem. You can vote this way...

Anyone who is feeling sick or who may have a temperature in the last days of early voting or on Election Day is asked to not jeopardize the health of others by voting in-person. However, special arrangements can be made to get a ballot to those feeling ill or even those quarantined.

 A medical emergency ballot application can be requested by calling Crittenden County Clerk’s Office at 270-965-3403. The application can be faxed or emailed from our office and returned by the voter in the same manner. Once the signed application is received in our office, a ballot will be prepared and can be picked up by the voter’s designated family member only; or it may be delivered to the curb by an employee of the county clerk’s office.

The voter can then mark the ballot and have it returned to the county clerk’s office by anyone not feeling ill or feverish.

