Fifth-grade teachers self-quarantining

Crittenden County School District released a statement late today that a fifth-grade teacher has tested positive for COVID-19.
Due to close contact during planning time together, the other three fifth-grade teachers are being quarantined, the district said in its statement.
No students, however, have been deemed to be close contacts by the Pennyrile District Health Department, the school district's news release added, since "the teacher rigidly followed the rules of not being closer than six feet to a student for more than 15 minutes on Friday, Oct. 16."
Substitute teachers will be in fifth-grade students’ classrooms during the 14-day quarantine period, but the fifth-grade teachers may be able to engage children remotely, as well. They will be coordinating plans with substitute teachers to continue learning with minimal disruption.
The district also will conduct a deep clean the building and continue its daily disinfecting and sanitizing practices.
"We appreciate all parents’ and students’ understanding as we work closely with our local health department to keep all of our students and staff members safe," the district news release said.