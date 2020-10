Hunter killed in muzzleloader accident near Crofton Conservation officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources are investigating after a Hopkinsville man was shot and ki...

Fifth-grade teachers self-quarantining Crittenden County School District released a statement late today that a fifth-grade teacher has tested positive for COVID-19. Due to close...

State announces COVID vaccine plan The Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH), an agency of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, has announced an initial, compreh...

Parade off, Christmas Trail is on REGISTER BELOW Growing concerns about the pandemic and the safety of local residents has caused Crittenden County Chamber of Commerce to r...