Mail-in DL renewal extended until February

The use of the Kentucky Driver’s License renewal form has been extended until Feb. 28, 2021.
Crittenden County Circuit Clerk Melissa Guill says individuals must make an appointment for an in-person renewal if they are seeking a Commercial Driver’s License, a transfer from out of state; address changes that are not within their renewal period, children getting full, unrestricted licenses and individuals getting new ID cards. Otherwise, renewal by mail is acceptable. The clerk does not accept credit cards as a form of payment.
If you have questions about whether you qualify for mail-in renewal or how to get a form, contact the clerk’s office between 9 a.m., and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at 270-965-4200.