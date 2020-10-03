March this morning in town to Save Children

Plans are to gather in the parking lot on the northeast corner of Main and Depot streets. Event organizer Terra Cox says the group will march along sidewalks in Marion starting at 10 a.m.
There is a Facebook page Save Our Children Marion KY with additional information.
The aim of the march is to create awareness for the need to protect young, defenseless children from physical and psychological harm.
In a Facebook book post, Cox said the event is to “make a public statement against pedophiles, sex trafficking and absolutely anything that takes away from a child’s innocence.”