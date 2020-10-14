More COVID cases diagnosed here today

Crittenden County reported 5 more COVID-19 cases today, bringing its total to 13 over the past 7 days. That is an incidence rate just above 21 and teetering near the ominous Red zone on Kentucky's statewide color-coded pandemic map. There have been 9 new cases here in the last 24 hours.
The county has had 145 diagnosed cases since the pandemic began.
Three more cases on Thursday would push Crittenden into the so-called Red zone.
The five additional cases reported this afternoon were a 28-year-old male, 39-year-old female, 76-year-old female, 74-year-old male and a 33-year-old male.