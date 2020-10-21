One new COVID case reported today

Crittenden County reported one new COVID-19 case today, a 63-year-old male.
The County has seen 20 diagnosed cases in the past seven days, making its weekly average incidence rate 32.4, which is considerably lower than the previous day and closer to dropping out of the Red Zone on the state’s color-coded virus map. The Red Zone begins at 26 cases on a rolling seven-day average.
If Crittenden reports only two or fewer cases on Thursday, it would drop to the Orange Zone.
Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday said the White House is saying Kentuckians in red or orange counties shouldn’t have gatherings at all beyond their immediate families.
The Governor noted Kentucky already has guidance limiting to 10 or fewer people gatherings such as backyard barbecues and house parties, but the recommendation from the White House this week goes even further.
“There is so much spread at family gatherings, events at the house, as well as weddings and funerals,” the Governor said. “At the very least, we need people to be a lot more cognizant of the dangers of these gatherings, especially when people aren’t wearing masks the whole time.”
The Governor said the guidance is timely because today he reported the highest number of cases ever reported on a single day, aside from the day when he reported a significant backlog of cases from Lexington.