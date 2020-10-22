Parade off, Christmas Trail is on

Growing concerns about the pandemic and the safety of local residents has caused Crittenden County Chamber of Commerce to reverse course on its plans for the annual Christmas Parade.
It had been only about a week earlier that the Chamber had met and decided to have the parade. But now, the organization has a new plan. Instead of a parade, the Chamber will sponsor a light up the county decorating contest.
They plan to call it the Crittenden Christmas Trail, tailored after the Extension Service’s Fall Bale Trail.
The Chamber is encouraging businesses and residents to decorate homes and offices. Participants will need to register by Nov. 30 and have decorations completed by Dec. 4. A map of the official Christmas Trail will be available Dec. 5.
There will be an online contest with voting on Facebook for two winners – one for residential and the other for business. The winners will receive a $75 voucher to donate to their local charity of choice. Trail applications will be available at the Chamber office, both Farmers Bank locations and online (click here for registration form).