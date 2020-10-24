Pint Glasses on Tap for Oct. 28 unveiling

Hunter killed in muzzleloader accident near Crofton Conservation officers with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources are investigating after a Hopkinsville man was shot and ki...

Fourth COVID death confirmed in county Crittenden County reported its fourth COVID-19 death today and one more new case. This the first COVID death reported in the county since Se...

Fifth-grade teachers self-quarantining Crittenden County School District released a statement late today that a fifth-grade teacher has tested positive for COVID-19. Due to close...

State announces COVID vaccine plan The Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH), an agency of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, has announced an initial, compreh...