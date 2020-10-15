Sen. McConnell makes appearance in Marion

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was at Crittenden Community Hospital today to express gratitude for Kentucky’s front-line healthcare workers and to discuss the $13 billion impact the Coronavirus Aid, Relief,and Economic Security (CARES) Act has made on Kentucky. About 20 people were in attendance at the event, held on the back portico of the hopital.
Senator McConnell discussed the CARES Act, federal assistance including more than $1.7 billion for Kentucky’s state and local government response to COVID-19 and more than $1.3 billion for Kentucky healthcare providers.