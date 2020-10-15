Sen. McConnell makes appearance in Marion

Madisonville man killed in Warrior mine accident A 58-year-old coal miner was killed Tuesday at the Cardinal mine in Hopkins County. The mine is owned by Warrior Coal, a subsidiary of Allia...

Tires scrap spilled onto Ky. 91 roadside A tractor-trailer overturned on Ky. 91 North yesterday between Fredonia and Princeton, spilling a large payload of tire scraps into a field....

More COVID cases diagnosed here today Crittenden County reported 5 more COVID-19 cases today, bringing its total to 13 over the past 7 days. That is an incidence rate just above ...

About half of locally requested ballots already returned With the portal to request an absentee ballot for the Nov. 3 election closed, 572 voters in Crittenden County requested a mail-in ballot. Th...