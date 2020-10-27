Seven new cases reported early this week

There were seven new cases of COVID-19 reported n Crittenden County Sunday and Monday.
Four were female and three were male, five were age 59 or older. One was 33 and the other was 14. All were recovering at home.
That brings the county’s total to 174 cases since the pandemic began and 17 cases in the previous seven days. That will put Crittenden in the so-called Red Zone on the statewide, color-coded COVID map. Based on local population figures, any time there have been 16 or more cases in a seven-day period in Crittenden County, it will trigger a Red Zone designation.