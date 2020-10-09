Tires scraps spilled onto Ky. 91 roadside

Two more COVID cases reported today Crittenden County reported two more COVID-19 cases today, bringing its total to 132 since the pandemic began in the spring. Also, these mark...

Deadlines approaching for election, back registration Click Image to Enlarge Several deadlines are approaching for the general election Nov. 2. Crittenden County voters should refer to this char...

Yard Fish Landscaping offering local services Click Image to Enlarge Have you been contemplating landscaping? Need your current flower beds revamped and plants replaced? Or are you looki...

No LIVE webcast of Rocket football this week Due to inadequate internet signal at Caverna, the Rockets' football game Friday night will not be broadcast live by The Crittenden Press...