Tires scraps spilled onto Ky. 91 roadside

A tractor-trailer overturned on Ky. 91 North yesterday between Fredonia and Princeton, spilling a large payload of tire scraps into a field.
The single-vehicle accident happened about 9:19 a.m., near the 17 mile marker.
The rig's rear axle apparently locked up, causing the crash.
Caldwell County Deputy Coleman Dixon's accident report says Jimmy Maulding, 43, of Madisonville was operating the tractor-trailer for Brett Chappell Trucking out of Dawson Springs. Maulding was traveling southbound, approaching Skin Frame Road and as he was going around the curve the trailer came loose and dropped off the right side of the road in a ditch line, striking a mailbox and overturning onto the passenger side, coming to final rest on the roadway and ditch line.
No injuries were reported at the scene.
The Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by Jeff’s Towing out of Madisonville, KY, Caldwell County Fire & Rescue, Caldwell County EMS and the State Highway Department.