Trick or Treat on Main is Friday

Fourth COVID death confirmed in county Crittenden County reported its fourth COVID-19 death today and one more new case. This the first COVID death reported in the county since Se...

Parade off, Christmas Trail is on REGISTER BELOW Growing concerns about the pandemic and the safety of local residents has caused Crittenden County Chamber of Commerce to r...

County's COVID incidence average falling Go to Map at kycovid19.ky.gov Crittenden County should drop out of the so-called Red Zone on the state's color-coded COVID-19 map after ...

Utilities moratorium ending, KU waiving late fees until Dec. 31 With the Kentucky Public Service Commission’s moratorium requiring utilities it regulates to suspend disconnects due to non-payment now at i...