Trick or Treat on Main is Friday

|Click Image to Enlarge
Sponsored this year by Marion Tourism Commission, the event will take place between 3:30-5 p.m. for children ages 12-under.
Families are encouraged to wear masks and to social distance.
There are a number of downtown businesses participating as usual; however, this year most businesses in Darben Plaza are also offering treats for tricksters.
The Crittenden Press, which for the last 20 years has taken photos of children in Halloween costumes, will not bet set up for photos this year, but families are welcome to submit photos. Cost is $10 and they may be sent via text to (270) 704-0447 or by email to advertising@the-press.com by 5 p.m., Monday, Nov. 2.