Voting lines fairly long at courthouse

In-person early voting for the 2020 General Election began earlier this week at the county clerk’s office. COVID-19 guidelines apply for those entering the courthouse to cast ballots on the early-voting machine.
Early voting at the courthouse will be available six days a week through Monday, Nov. 2.
Voters may cast ballots between 8 a.m., and 4 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. On Tuesday, the machine will be available later, from 8 a.m., until 6 p.m. On Saturdays, votes can be cast from 9 a.m., to 1 p.m.
See your latest full edition of The Crittenden Press for further details on how, when and where to vote.