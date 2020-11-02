Last day of early voting projected heavy

Early voting on this, the final opportunity before Election Day, is expected to be heavy.
Crittenden County voters hoping to avoid long waits and crowding may want to consider waiting one more day to vote in person at the Ed-Tech Center on Election Day. On Tuesday, there will be multiple check-in stations and voting machines to keep things flowing smoothly, funneling through voters in a safe and speedy fashion.
The Ed-Tech center offers plenty of parking, full handicap accessibility at the side entrance, no stairs and room for social distancing. There will also be voting at the courthouse on Tuesday.
The weather forecast is calling for ideal conditions Tuesday — sunshine and a high of 60 degrees.
With more than 60% of the county’s expected voters having already cast a ballot, Election Day voting at the Ed-Tech should be light.
Polls are open 6am to 6pm on Election Day.