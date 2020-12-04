Watch Rockets at Kentucky Country Day

|Go to Site
Regular season games were broadcast at The Press’ YouTube channel, but postseason games are on the NFHS network.
A subscription to the NFHS network costs $10.99 for one month or $69.99 a year, which will include the CCHS basketball season.
The fourth-ranked Rockets (7-2) are playing at second-ranked Kentucky Country Day (8-1). Kickoff is 6:30pm (CST) Marion time.
You can also tune in to WMJL Radio 102.7 or listen to the radio broadcast online at River Country 102.7 Facebook page.
The Crittenden Press sports team will go LIVE on Facebook with a PreGame SideLine Show at 6:10pm.