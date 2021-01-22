County showing red, but should not be

Based on the number of positive cases complied daily by local public health officials, Crittenden Count had 18 confirmed coronavirus cases over the seven-day period from Jan. 15 through Jan. 22, including seven new cases on Thursday. Anything less than 25 cases should put the county in the "Orange Zone" on the state's map.
The new cases confirmed yesterday included a nine and 16 year old. The oldest was a 70-year-old female. None were hospitalized. Yesterday’s cases were the most recorded here in one day since Jan. 9 when there were also seven. Since that time, cases have been trending downward.