Friday, January 22, 2021

County showing red, but should not be

Although Crittenden is still appearing as a Red Zone county on the state’s color-coded COVID-19 map, actual numbers tell a different story. The county should have turned Orange early this week, and heading into the weekend the community remains “out of the red” so to speak, even though the Kentucky COVID map does not reflect it. Data lag is likely to blame for the discrepancy as public healthcare workers focus on vaccine logistics rather than data tracking. Go to the state map here.

Based on the number of positive cases complied daily by local public health officials, Crittenden Count had 18 confirmed coronavirus cases over the seven-day period from Jan. 15 through Jan. 22, including seven new cases on Thursday. Anything less than 25 cases should put the county in the "Orange Zone" on the state's map.

The new cases confirmed yesterday included a nine and 16 year old. The oldest was a 70-year-old female. None were hospitalized. Yesterday’s cases were the most recorded here in one day since Jan. 9 when there were also seven. Since that time, cases have been trending downward.

Posted by at