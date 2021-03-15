Tickets on sale for tonight's district tournament

Tip-off is at 7:45pm.
The boys' game will be streamed live HERE on the Trigg County YouTube Channel.
GIRLS TOURNAMENT DELAYED
Due to COVID-19 protocol, the Fifth District Girls' Tournament, which was set to begin tomorrow, has been delayed. The event will begin on Thursday with the Lady Rockets playing Livingston Central at 5:30pm Friday. Lyon and Trigg counties will play Friday's nightcap.
The girls' championship is at 7pm on Saturday.