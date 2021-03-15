Monday, March 15, 2021

Tickets on sale for tonight's district tournament

General admission tickets for tonight's Fifth District Boys' Basketball Tournament opening round game between Crittenden County and Trigg County at Cadiz are on sale now.

Go here to buy. 

Tip-off is at 7:45pm. 

The boys' game will be streamed live HERE on the Trigg County YouTube Channel.

GIRLS TOURNAMENT DELAYED
Due to COVID-19 protocol, the Fifth District Girls' Tournament, which was set to begin tomorrow, has been delayed. The event will begin on Thursday with the Lady Rockets playing Livingston Central at 5:30pm Friday. Lyon and Trigg counties will play Friday's nightcap.

The girls' championship is at 7pm on Saturday.




 

