There will be a high school basketball Fifth District doubleheader tonight at Rocket Arena with Crittenden County hosting Livingston Central.
Livingston Central (5-8, 0-3) will take on the Lady Rockets (13-3, 4-0) in the opening game. CCHS has won 11 straight games against the Lady Cardinals dating back to 2018 and the Rocket girls can wrap up the post-season’s top seed with a victory tonight. In their first matchup earlier this season, Crittenden came out on top by 20 at Smithland.
The Rockets (7-8, 2-2) will be looking to solidify at least a second- or third-place finish in the district with a win in tonight’s nightcap. Livingston Central (2-11, 0-3) has struggled this season with its only wins coming against Fort Campbell and Clarksville Christian. However, the last time these two teams met, Cardinal Max Downey dropped 45 points in a 9-point loss to CCHS. Rocket guard Travis Champion scored 36 in that game at Livingston.
Tipoff for the girls’ contest is 6pm. Tickets are available at TicketLeap. The game will also be broadcast on the NFHS Network.