Election Season Letters Policy

Crittenden Press Letters to the Editor Policy
During election season, The Press does not allow letters supporting or denouncing local candidates in the final edition of the newspaper prior to the election. Therefore, the deadline for letters about local candidates is May 6. Letters received by that date will be published in the May 12 edition. No letters supporting or denouncing local candidates for the primary election will be accepted beyond May 6.
Our Standard Policy: The Crittenden Press accepts and encourages letters to the editor on a variety of subjects. Letters should be submitted by 5 p.m., Friday the week before publication. Submissions must include only the author’s name (no multiple names or groups), address, including hometown, phone number and signature. Phone numbers will not be published. They are for our records only in order to authenticate a letter’s author. Letters should be written in good taste and in most cases should not exceed 300 words. Letters will be edited for spelling and grammar and The Crittenden Press reserves the right to reject or edit letters for clarity, brevity and otherwise at our discretion. Writers should limit their letters to no more than one per month. Original copies of submitted letters will be retained in our files. Letters may be presented at our office, sent to P.O. Box 191, Marion, Ky., 42064 or emailed to thepress@the-press.com.