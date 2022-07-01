City asking for leaks to be reported

Without contract Ferry will close Friday THE CRITTENDEN PRESS | COPYRIGHT 2022 Updates with more information 3pm Monday With just days remaining on its current two-year contract, th...

Guard tanker crashes on KY 902 A military tanker transporting water from the Cumberland River to Marion's Old City Lake crashed on KY 902 between Fredonia and Dycusbur...

Soldiers hauling water to Marion Kentucky National Guard hauled 49,000 gallons of water from the Cumberland River Saturday to Marion’s Old City Lake in support of the town’s...

VAUGHT's VIEWS: Steinier better than McLaughlin By LARRY VAUGHT, UK SPORTS COLUMNIST Kentucky track has produced some fantastic performers and Olympic medalists in recent years. Sydney Mc...