City asking for leaks to be reported

The City of Marion is urging the community to be on the lookout for leaks in the water system whether they are on public or private lands, next to a street or in a field.
Water lines run underneath the ground through all areas of town. A leak might appear a standing or running water on top the ground. It could simply be a large wet spot.
If you suspect a leak, call 270-965-3500 24 hours a day, seven days a week. That line goes to the central dispatching office and a crew will be sent to investigate the possible leak.